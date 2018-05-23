Hill to play at UT-Dallas

Bowie had another athlete sign a letter of intent to play their sport on the next level on Monday.

Madison Hill signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Texas in Dallas. Hill was instrumental in the Lady Rabbit’s success of going 23-13 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Playing with all state player Kamryn Cantwell, Hill’s role was that of versatility and leadership. She played in the post, but had the skill set to also play on the perimeter, leading the team with 2.2 assists per game, showing the skill and knowledge to initiate the offense like a guard.

She has range all the way out to 15 feet with her jump shot while also leading the team by shooting 77 percent from the free throw line.

Coach Chuck Hall thinks UT-Dallas got themselves a steal.

“Madison is one of those players who has great understanding of the strategic part of the game and I think that is what allows her to excel,” Hall said. “We have talked about the fact that she is not always the fastest, jumps the highest or is the tallest, but she uses her intelligence and understanding of the game to gain advantages. I think that is what they are getting with her.”

Hill was already set to attend UT-Dallas in the fall as a student when she was contacted by the coach of the basketball team

“She just emailed me one day and was like, I saw some of your film and I wanted to know if you wanted to play or get in contact,” Hill said. “We did and here we are now.”

A good student off the court, Hill is her class’s valedictorian. She plans to major in international political economy.