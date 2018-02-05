Horton fourth at state

Gold-Burg’s senior and valedictorian Shelby Horton advanced in the Division 1 UIL theatrical costume design contest and placed fourth in state.

She had to compete with students in the 1A, 2A and 3A divisions. Horton displayed her costume designs at the Round Rock Independent School District Performing Arts Center in Round Rock.

After many hours of research she presented her original and unique designs for the plays “Clybourne Park” and “Raisin in the Sun.”

She showed creative styles for the time periods of costumes for each character.

Read the full story in the mid-week edition of The Bowie News.