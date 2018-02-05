Indians wrap up season with 6-0 loss to Holliday

The last regular season game did not go Nocona baseball’s way as they lost at Holliday on Friday.

The Indians struggled to score runs as they lost 6-0 in their final game of the season.

Nocona started the game off promising in the top of the first. Jeremy James led off with a single down the third base line. Next batter Ogeda was able to draw a walk to put two runners on base and no outs.

James was caught trying to steal third, but Ogeda reached second. Next batter Charles Evans was able to reach first due to an error by the third basemen, also allowing Ogeda to advance to third. With runners at the corners with one out, the Indians looked primed to take the lead. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded into a double play to end the scoring chance.

James got the start on the mound and despite giving up a walk with two outs, he was able to force a groundout to the shortstop to end the first inning.

Nocona could not get a base runner on in the top of the second. The Eagles led off the bottom of the inning with a single.

A sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second and a wild pitch allowed him to advance to third. After forcing a pop out to second, the next batter was drew a walk to put runners at the corners.

With two outs, the next batter was able drive the runner on third with a single. A wild pitch allowed the runner to score from second to put Holliday up 2-0 before James forced the next batter to line out to right field.

With the top of the lineup coming around, James was able to hit a double to right field with two outs.

Ogeda followed with a single to put runners at the corners. They were able to load up the bases when Evans was hit by a pitch. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base to end the scoring chance.

A leadoff single from the Ealges was erased when catcher Braydon Ohagan was able pick him off at second. James was able to get the next two outs easily enough to keep the deficit at only 2-0 heading into the fourth inning.

Logan Barnes led off the inning with a double to give the Indians a promising start.

A ground out allowed him to advance to third. The next batter tried to execute a squeeze bunt, but it was fielded by the pitcher who got the ball home in time to get the runner out. The next batter grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

A Holliday batter drew a walk with one out. Trying to prevent the runner from stealing second, a bad throw allowed the runner to reach second. The next batter’s sacrifice bunt allowed the base runner to advance to third. Fortunately, James was able to force the next batter to ground out to the pitcher for the third out, as the Indians went into the fifth inning still trailing 2-0.

After a leadoff groundout, James hit a double into left filed. Unfortunately, James tried to stretch it to third and got called out. Ogeda was able to reach first due to an error by the third basemen. Ogeda later tried to steal second and got caught by the catcher for the third out.

The Eagles were able load the bases up with two hits and a drawn walk with one out. After striking out a batter for the second out, it looked like Nocona might get out of the inning without suffering. Unfortunately, the next batter hit a hard ground ball to left field. It was mishandled by the outfielder for an error that it allowed the batter to get all the way around the bases to put Holliday up 6-0. The next batter struck out to end the fifth inning.

Ohagan drew a walk with one out, but it did not lead to anything for the Indians. With two outs, the Eagles hit a double and single back-to-back with two outs. Fortunately, James was able to strike out the next batter to end the scoring chance.

Nocona could not get anything going in the top of the seventh as they struck out twice and flew out to left field to end the game. Holliday won 6-0.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.