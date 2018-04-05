James “Jim” Stewart Blume

April 18, 1959 – April 30, 2018

MCKINNEY – James “Jim” Stewart Blume, 59, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April, 30, 2018.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on May 7 at Chase Oaks Church – Sloan Creek Campus, 611 E. Stacy Rd., Fairview, TX.

Jim was born on April 18, 1959 in Louisville, KY. After graduating from Bowie High School in 1978 he married the love of his life, Lisa Morton on June 16, 1978.

Jim began his lifelong career in the oil and gas industry in 1980 with Amoco/BP Pipeline. He worked there for 30 years, retiring in April 2010. Jim cherished serving as a volunteer fireman for the Woodrow Fire Department.

Besides being a devoted and loving father to his two children, one of his greatest joys was being “Pee-Paw” to his two grandsons, Jax and Ethan.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Nelda “Jane” Blume; father-in-law, Joe Donahew; and grandparents, W.C. and Marjorie “Nannie” Parks.

Left to cherish his memory and to carry on his legacy is his wife of nearly 40 years, Lisa Blume; a daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Ty Estes; a son, Clint Blume; two grandsons, Jax and Ethan Estes; mother-in-law, Sandy Sinks-Fair, all of McKinney; sister, Angelia Berkowitz and husband, Carl; brother, Jeff Colwell and wife, Cathy; sister-in-law, Risa Warren and husband, Lee; father-in-law, Jim Morton and wife Trish; mother-in-law, Sara Donahew; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department at 912 FM 1585 Lubbock, TX 79423.

