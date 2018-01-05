Janice Hester Collvins March 7, 1946 – April 28, 2018

CORINTH – Janice Hester Collvins, 72, passed away on April 28, 2018 at Corinth Rehabilitation and Suites in Corinth, TX.

The family received friends prior to the funeral service from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 1 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. May 1 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson and Randy Shuffield officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Janice was born to Maurice Wilson Hester and Alma Elizabeth Huth on March 7, 1946 at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. Maurice Hester was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in 1944. Alma Huth was working in Carswell. Maurice had joined the U.S. Air Force in 1941 before Pearl Harbor. He was stationed in Florida on Dec. 7.

Janice attended school in Fort Worth until 1960 when she moved to Bowie to be with her grandmother Susie Ann Garrett Huth. Her grandfather, Christian Helden Huth was ill.

Janice graduated from Bowie High School in 1963. She attended University of North Texas; graduated from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth in May 1967 with a degree in medical technology.

Janice married James Thomas Collvins on July 22, 1967 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie. The young couple resided in Denton for 36 years before moving to Krugerville, 13 years ago. James started Quail Creek Gun Range on I-35 W, near Alliance Airport. Janice and James had no children, but were blessed with many friends.

As members of the Denton Bible Church they shared their faith with others and ministered to many. Janice worked as a medical technologist at Irving Community Hospital in Irving, and Flow and Westgate hospitals in Denton. She was employed by the University of North Texas and the UNT Medical Clinic from which she retired.

James and Janice enjoyed RVing and four wheeling in Southfork, CO where they owned a cabin. They purchased a motor home and traveled primarily in the northwest US- South Dakota, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico, always taking their pets, the latest being Roxie and Trixie.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Maurice Hester; her husband, James Collvins; her sister, Deatta Tabor, and her beloved maternal grandparents, Susie Ann and Christian H. Huth.

She is survived by two nephews, Keith Tabor and Jim Trotter; sister-in-law, Sarah Chandler; and two close cousins, Barbara Garrett Winingham and Jack H. Garrett.

She was loved by many, many friends with whom she stayed close, and those friends were with her during her long lengthy illness. She will be missed by many.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

