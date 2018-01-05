John Wilburn Dixon

July 12, 1923 – March 19, 2018

WASHINGTON – John Wilburn Dixon, 94, passed away on March 19, 2018 in Newcastle, WA.

John was born in Cleburne on July 12, 1923 to Fritz Joaquin Dixon and Lola Elizabeth (Brandt) Dixon.

Nicknamed “Happy” by his peers at Bowie High School, he played basketball, football and the cornet, and competed in high jumping for the track team.

While at the University of Texas – Austin, John joined the Army Reserve Corp and was called into the regular army in 1943.

The army sent him to the University of California – Berkeley to earn his A.B. in Far East Studies.

In November 1943, John was inducted into the Office of Strategic Services. In June 1945, with another agent, John set up an operational base in Japanese occupied territory in South China.

Upon returning to the U.S., he received the Bronze Star Medal for heroic or meritorious achievement and was discharged from OSS and the army.

In 1946, he married Nancy Burnham Eddy. In 1949, he received his bachelor of law from UT – Austin.

After graduating, he worked for Shell Oil Company and was the youngest employee to represent the company at a multimillion dollar auction of leases in Austin.

In January 1951, John joined the Central Intelligence Agency. He was posted to the U.S. Embassy in Manila; served as the acting Deputy Chief of Station at the Consulate in Hong Kong; was the Chief of Foreign Intelligence Operations in Taipei, Taiwan; and served as a reserve foreign service officer at the U.S. Embassy in Togo, West Africa.

From 1962-1966, he worked in New York City with the Federal Bureau of Investigation against counterespionage targets.

Following his divorce from Nancy, he married Thérèse Micheline Picavet in 1966. From 1967 to 1970, he was stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Bonn, Germany. He returned to CIA headquarters in Washington, D.C. and was awarded CIAs Bronze Retirement Medallion for honorable service in 1973.

John then practiced criminal law, civil law and estate planning. After Thérèse passed away in 1986, he met and married Roberta Anne O’Dwyer in 1987; they divorced in 1998. After living in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Arizona, John moved to Washington to be near family.

He was predeceased by his son, Robert.

He is survived by his children, David, Susan, Natasha and Danielle; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

