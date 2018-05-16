July Jam tickets now on sale

The Bowie Community Development’s Chicken and Bread Heritage Festival Committee is prepping for the 16th Annual July Jam and advance tickets will be available on June 1.

This popular benefit dinner and concert will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on July 28 in the Bowie Community Center. July Jam is a casual evening featuring a chicken tender dinner, accompanied by Texas fiddlin’ music from outstanding area performers. There also will be an old-fashioned bake sale and a silent auction.

Tickets for July Jam are $10 per person. All proceeds from the evening benefit Bowie’s Chicken and Bread Days Fiddler’s Contest, which takes place annually on the first Saturday in October. This year the festival will be on Oct. 6.

Tickets can be purchased at the BCD office, 101 E. Pecan St. or call 940-872-6246.