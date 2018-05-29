Linda Gayle (Ratliff) Romine

July 31, 1948 – May 15, 2018

BOWIE – Linda Gayle Romine 69, passed away on May 15, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Funeral service was at 1 p.m. on May 17at Sunset Church of Christ. Interment followed in Montague Cemetery. Pallbears were Tony Gallia nd Leonard Robinson.

She was born July 31, 1948 in Wichita Falls. She was a CNC machinist at Zodiac seats USA, where she was employed for 19 years, until retirement in 2017. Romine was devout in her faith and raised her family that way. Family was extremely important to her and that legacy will live on through many generations.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Faye Ratliff; father, Coye Ratliff; daughter, Tammy Richardson; sister, Sharon Hogue; grandson, Jacob Welsh and the father of her children, Jimmy Doyle Romine.

She is survived by a son, Shane Romine, Bowie; one daughter, Tonya Mowery, Comanche, OK; two brothers, Larry and Jimmy Ratliff both of Bowie; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Scott-Morris Funeral Home of Nocona.

