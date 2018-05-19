Locals earn all district softball

The softball all district selections are out for district 8-3A and saw several girls named.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had seven girls named to the all district teams, seniors Taylor McCarty and Maylie Short earning district superlatives.

McCarty was named offensive most valuable player of the district for her ability to hit for both average and power to all fields while also being a good base runner.

Short was named utility player of the year in the district. She played both outfield and pitched for the Lady Rabbits, showing great versatility by playing both spots well.

Senior Callie Melton was named all district first team at first base, providing a reliable target for infielders to throw to while also coming through with several clutch hits during the season.

Senior Katelyn Allison also got named all district first team as an outfielder, patrolling center field all year for Bowie. The only left handed hitter in the lineup, Allison came through with many timely hits during the year while also running down any balls hit to her.

Senior pitcher Kalee Case, senior outfielder Emily Cox and junior catcher Carrington Davis were named to the all district second team. Case brought her power pitching style to the mound as a contrast with Short.

Cox provided good base running from the nine hole all year while patrolling either corner of the outfield.

Davis captained the team from behind the plate while providing a solid bat in the lineup capable of getting runners home.

For Nocona, the Lady Indians had two players named to the all district second team. Senior Lexi Towery was named in the designated player position, as her bat led to a lot of runs for Nocona. In the outfield, junior Taylor Richards did a good job fielding and was able to get on base for the Lady Indians consistently enough to score.