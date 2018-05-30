Lost child drowns in pond

Two weeks after a tragic drowning took the life of a Bowie High School senior, a second drowning has taken the infant boy of a Sunset area family.

Emergency personnel were called to a residence at 171 Lawhorn Lane at 6:25 p.m. on May 25.

Sgt. Jack Lawson of the Montague County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Sillivent called 911 to report his son, Benjamin Ryder, age two, was missing.

“The father told us he was feeding horses and Ryder was playing when he stepped outside for a moment. When he came back the boy was gone and the father said it was not like him to walk away,” explained the investigator.

Deputies, the K-9 unit and members of the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist with the search.

A short time later Lawson said the child was found in a nearby pond. The child was airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.