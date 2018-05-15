Louise Marie (Tettleton) Robinson

February 15, 1935 – May 11, 2018

BOWIE – Louise Marie (Tettleton) Robinson, 83, passed from this life on May 11, 2018.

Louise’s memorial service will be at 1 p.m. May 19 at First Baptist Church of Montague with Pastor Israel Maxwell officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Scott-Morris Funeral Home.

Louise was born Feb. 15,1935 to Henry and Lurlean Tettleton in Wolfe City.

Louise was a loving mother who took great pride in raising her children. She believed in raising children up in the way they ought to be, and she dedicated herself to doing just that – both with her own children and with the children of others. Louise was a mother to many children beyond her own.

In addition to being a mother, Louise was a seamstress as well as a beautician for many years. Louise was a member of the First Baptist Church of Montague and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, in which she served as Worthy Matron twice.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lurlean; grandson, Adam Westbrook; brothers, Edward Tettleton and Billy Tettleton; sister, Joyce (Tettleton) Cole and cousin, Lonnie Tettleton.

Louise is survived by her children, Ronald Wayne Westbrook and wife Sharon, James Phillip Westbrook, Rebecca Ann Westbrook Compton and husband Wyatt, Harvey Allen Robinson II and wife Angie, Mark Henry Robinson and wife Melissa, Edward Wesley Robinson and wife Gina, Kimberly Wall Morris and husband Mark, Randy Wall, and Robert Wayne Wall and wife Ginger; grandchildren, Jennifer Westbrook, Megan Westbrook Holt, Christopher Westbrook, Garytt Robinson, Gage Robinson, Levi Hickey, Cory Hickey, Kylie Robinson, Seth Robinson, Cody Grottie, Tiffany Grottie Dhane, Steven Wall, Emily Wall, Gracie Compton, Brandon Wall and Randolyn Wall; sisters, Wanda Tettleton Brown, Elizabeth Tettleton Midgley, Virginia Tettleton Kinsey and Ann Tettleton Polage; and numerous great grandchildren.

Louise leaves a beautiful, unique place no one could ever fill. While her family and friends mourn, she has gone on to be with her Savior.

Donations in memory of Louise may be given to the First Baptist Church of Montague. An account has been established at Legend Bank to receive these donations. An online guestbook is available at http://scottmorrisfh.com.

