Lydia “Marie” Cox October 18, 1939 – April 27, 2018

BOWIE – Lydia “Marie” Cox, 78, passed away April 27, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 6 at Central Baptist Church in Bowie with Gregg Shaw officiating.

Marie was born Oct. 18, 1939 in Chico to Reaford and Edith (Lawson) McDaniel. She graduated from Alvord High School in 1958. On July 19, 1958 Marie married Cecil Cox in Bowie. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church in Bowie and taught Sunday school for 44 years. Marie will be remembered for her faithful giving heart and her payday bars.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Reaford and Edith McDaniel; In-laws, George and Lucille Cox; siblings, Wayne McDaniel, Larkin McDaniel and Joyce Mathews; and grandson, Brenn Taylor.

Marie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Cecil Cox; daughters, Sandy Taylor and husband Mike, and Melinda Nored and former son-in law, Dewayne Nored; grandsons, B.J. Nored and wife Meghan, and Brady Taylor; great grandsons, Colby Bentley and Cooper Nored; sister, Louise Throckmorton and husband James, Lois Hunter, and Jo Ann Parker and husband Dwayne; brothers, Winford McDaniel and wife Greta, Harold McDaniel and wife Joyce, and Corky McDaniel and wife Jo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Central Baptist Church at 710 W. Wise, Bowie, TX 76230 or the Bowie Mission at 105 E. Greenwood, Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

