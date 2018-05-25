Mary Jane Pitts

September 12, 1942 – May 23, 2018

NOCONA – Mary Jane Pitts, 74, died on May 23, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on May 25 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 26 at the First Baptist Church of Sunset with Pastor David Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Cumby Cemetery in Chico.

Pitts was born in Blythe, Little Rock, AR on Sept. 12, 1942. She was the oldest of the children born to Henry and Lois (Hannings) Lewis.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Pitts; son, Donald Keith Pitts; one brother; four sisters and son-in-law, Joseph Hill.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hill, Sunset; son, Randy Pitts, Avinger; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sisters, Phyliss Hughey and Marci Cartwright; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.