Montague County veterans will remember their fallen comrades this Memorial Day with special ceremonies at Nocona Cemetery.
The program begins at 11 a.m. with the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558 posting the colors.
Rachel Ganther, minister, will be the guest speaker. There will be a 21-gun salute and a military flyover.
Memorial Day ceremonies planned at Nocona Cemetery
