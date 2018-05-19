Montague School concludes year with banquet

The Montague Independent School District had its annual junior high banquet on May 8.

The evening started with a dinner. There were more than 150 in attendance for the presentation of awards and acknowledgments ensued as an outstanding school year was celebrated.

The seventh and eighth grade students spoke on the highlights, memories and experiences of their time at MISD.

All students in grades sixth through eighth received their academic and extra-curricular awards. Special honors were presented to the following eighth grade students:

Andrew Rodriguez, valedictorian, son of Marco and Flor Rodriguez, will be attending Saint Jo High School.

Taygon Jones, salutatorian, daughter of Terry and Koni Jones, will be attending Bowie High School.

