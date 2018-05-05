Montague School starts design process for new addition

By DANI BLACKBURN

Montague Independent School District students have walked the same hallways for almost a century, but school trustees plan to change that as the district enters the planning stage for a new wing for fifth through eighth grades plus a new gymnasium.

Harper Perkins Architects from Jacksboro was hired during an April 23 regular school board meeting to help see district officials through the design process.

In a called meeting on May 3, trustees selected Cunningham Clark Construction of Wichita Falls as construction manager at risk for the new project.

