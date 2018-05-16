Motorcycle rider injured in accident

Matthew Hunt, 26, Bowie, received medical treatment from Bowie Ambulance Service Monday after a pickup/motorcycle accident at 2:35 p.m. Bowie Police reported Kimberly Parr, 38, Bowie, was driving an F150 north on State Highway 59 North and had come to a stop in the turning lane before making a turn into the parking lot near 1604 Hwy. 59. Hunt was southbound on his motorcycle and collided into the rear portion of the quarter panel when the truck turned across the southbound lanes of traffic. Hunt was transported to Wise Health. (News photo by Barbara Green)