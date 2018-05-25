National Hamburger Day on Memorial Day

It’s no coincidence that National Hamburger Day falls on Memorial Day. This long weekend offers Americans a great opportunity to shop, grill out and be with friends and family. But how does each state like their burger? And where does each state prefer to go to get their grub on?

To celebrate this juicy holiday, our deal experts at Offers.com surveyed over 1,000 consumers across the nation about all things Hamburgers. Read on to see how your state stacks up: