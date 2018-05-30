NCTC graduate named new Texas Tech Masked Rider

North Central Texas College Alumna Lyndi Starr was recently named the Masked Rider at Texas Tech University, the university’s official mascot. A 2013 Mt. Vernon H i g h S c h o o l g r a d u – ate, Starr first attended NCTC in Fall 2013.

She was a member of the Stock Horse, Equestrian, and Horse Judging teams while at NCTC. In 2014, Starr and the Stock Horse Team were the Stock Horse of Texas (SHOT) Collegiate World Champions. After the Fall 2015 semester, Starr graduated with an associate of applied science degree in equine science and received the equine marketable skills certificate. She then transferred to Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

“NCTC was a great place for me to start after high school rather than going straight to a university,” said Starr. “It gave me time to mature and the equestrian program at NCTC really helped prepare me. In fact, without the equine program, I more than likely would not be at Texas Tech or be the Masked Rider.

Read the full story in the mid-week news.