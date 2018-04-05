Nocona Hospital District election on Saturday

Early voting for the May 5 Nocona Hospital District Board election came to an end on Tuesday with 133 casting early ballots.

Election day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5 at Nocona City Hall.

The hospital board was the only local entity to require an election as the city, school and water supply district had no contested races and cancelled.

For the hospital board all three incumbents filed, Charles May, Cris Lemon and Todd Peterson. Ron Brown is the new candidate joining the race.

Voters are reminded to bring a form of photo identification to the polls.