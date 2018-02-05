Nocona-made horror film set to debut at festival

By DANI BLACKBURN

There’s no better time than October for the release of a good horror film to please every movie junkie’s desire for a good scare. This year’s spooky horror film releases will include “Sick for Toys” filmed right here in Nocona.

The independent horror film is on track to be released Oct. 1 by Freestyle Digital Media, which will be releasing the film in North America on multiple streaming platforms.

However, everyone will have the opportunity to see the film long before October.

Nine Ten Films and Delco-Cut Productions have invited the people of Nocona and Montague County to the 2018 Dallas International Film Festival Texas Competition where the film will premiere. Showtimes include 10:45 p.m. on May 5 and 10:15 p.m. on May 7 at the Magnolia Theatre, 3699 McKinney Avenue No. 100 in Dallas. For tickets, visit www.dallasfilm.org.

