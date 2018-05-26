Nocona readies Memorial Day service

Montague County veterans will remember their fallen comrades this Memorial Day with special ceremonies at Nocona Cemetery.

The program begins at 11 a.m. with the Nocona Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8558 posting the colors. David Woodbury will sing the National Anthem.

Minister Rachel Ganther will be the guest speaker. There will be a 21-gun salute provided by the rifle team of the VFW and Nocona American Legion followed by a military flyover planned for 11:30 a.m.