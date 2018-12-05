Nocona welcomes Spitzer as new girl’s basketball coach

Basketball has become a big deal in Nocona the past few years, with the girl’s program looking to be strong for the foreseeable future.

With Coach Heather Nobile stepping down after the season, the Lady Indians were in need of a coach for next season. At the April school board meeting, Nocona named Kyle Spitzer the new head coach.

Spitzer is a 2008 graduate of Peaster High School and a 2013 graduate of Texas Tech. He played basketball in high school and for one season at Hardin-Simmons University as a freshman.

Spitzer spent the last three years as the head coach of the girls basketball team at De Leon High School. His philosophy is more of trying to empower his players.

