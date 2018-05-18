Penny Hoeldtke

February 9, 1931 – May 16, 2018

FLOWER MOUND- Penny Hoeldtke, 87, passed away on May 16, 2018 at Pinewood Hills retirement center in Flower Mound, TX.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. May 18 at The White Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 19 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Bowie with the Rev. Rance Settle from Lamb of God Lutheran Church of Flower Mound, will be officiating the service.

Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie under the direction of The White Funeral Home.

Penny was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Dallas. Penny was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, having been a member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Bowie and Lamb of God Lutheran Church of Flower Mound.

Penny enjoyed playing bridge, dominoes and travelling. She was a former member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Bowie and was a former co-owner of a retail dress shop in Bowie.

While in Bowie, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and past president of Maids and Matrons.

Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie “J.W” and Beatrice “Bea” Inman, Bowie; her husband of 53 years, George Albert Hoeldtke and her second husband of three years, Billy Ray Flippin.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Webb and husband Larry, Dallas; her granddaughters, Renee McMillan and husband Mark, Austin, and Stephanie Spikes and husband Jade, Highland Village; great grandchildren, Amber McMillan, Fort Worth, Evan McMillan, Austin, and Austin Spikes and Justin Spikes, Highland Village and step-daughter, Sandy Flippin Reed, Coppell.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church of Bowie, TX, P.O. Box 133, Bowie, TX 76230.

