Planning for Mother’s Day

About 85% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, our 2018 Mother’s Day Spending Survey found — and gifts are a big part of that.

But Mom isn’t the only mother figure in consumers’ lives — wives, mothers-in-law and other matriarchs are on the gift list as well. And our survey found that consumers who buy Mother’s Day gifts don’t necessarily spend the most on their own mothers. We also found that the top gifts on Mom’s wish list aren’t necessarily what she’s going to receive, according to buyers’ plans.

Our insights come from a Google survey performed in April 2018. We also partnered with FTD to determine the most popular floral gifts.

Mother’s Day spending

Roughly 15% aren’t celebrating Mother’s Day at all. But those who are celebrating plan to spend varying amounts on the various mothers in their lives.

Most consumers — roughly 60% percent — say Mom is the top priority when buying Mother’s Day gifts.

And what is she getting this year? According to our survey, consumers’ top planned purchases don’t exactly match up with moms’ desires:

What gift are you most likely to buy for your mother?

Personalized gift – 34%

Flowers – 32%

A meal – 19%

Jewelry – 7%

A massage or day spa package – 8%

What gift are you most likely to buy for your wife?

Personalized Gift – 24%

Flowers – 24%

A meal – 22%

Jewelry – 12%

A Trip To The Spa – 12%

Homemade craft – 6%

Visit:https://www.offers.com/blog/post/mothers-day-spending-survey/