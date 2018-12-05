Prayer vigil first step to grieve senior who drown Thursday

By BARBARA GREEN

As Friday dawned, Bowie High School began the daunting task of helping its students and staff deal with the drowning death of a popular senior on Thursday.

A prayer vigil took place Friday morning for they community as they grieve Trent Walker, 18, who drowned in a tragic accident at Mose Johnson Lake located next to Bowie High School. Students, teachers and family members, including the teen’s mother, Melissa, and his grandmother, attended, along with some of the local first responders.

Funeral service for Walker will be at 2 p.m. on May 16 at First Baptist Church of Bowie.

The 911 call for the drowning came in to the Bowie Police Department at 11 a.m. Thursday. Sgt. Bob Blackburn said on the initial call there were some mixed message about what had truly happened including a report of a car going into the lake, which proved to be untrue.

Walker and a friend were fishing at the lake enjoying the spring day when Walker decided to swim across the channel to a canoe that was located on the opposite shore. Blackburn said the witness told him Walker made it about half-way across when he began having difficulties.

