Preliminary values increase slightly

By BARBARA GREEN

Preliminary property values for Montague County were released Friday with all 14 entities seeing increases in their values.

While the changes were not large, during the past two years as the energy industry’s drilling slowed to a virtual stop, the numbers declined more significantly. Kim Haralson, chief appraiser, said while there were no major changes in specific areas of the county, she adds mineral values are still creating the primary impact.

Final certified property values are expected to be completed by July 20. All preliminary values are expected to fluctuate before the certified numbers are completed.

