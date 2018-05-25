Ruth Elizabeth Yates-Bloom

October 26, 1926 – May 21, 2018

MONTAGUE – Ruth Elizabeth Yates-Bloom, 91, passed into God’s arms on May 21, 2018 in Montague, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm. on May 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the Montague Cemetery with Pastor Joe Caballero officiating.

Ruth was born in Streeter, IL on Oct. 26, 1926 to Dorothy and Howard Yates. Ruth grew up in Colorado Springs, CO. She attended high school in Albuquerque NM and college in Colorado. She later achieved a master’s in education while living in San Jose, CA. She also lived in Florida, Idaho and Texas.

Ruth loved to travel and had visited many places in our world such as China, Thailand, Japan, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Mexico, Finland, Canada, Egypt and all the United States except for the Dakotas. She also loved to experience different modes of travel and has ridden on horses, elephants, camels, submarines, boats, planes, trains, rickshaws, canoes, cruise ships, just to name a few.

Ruth had two great passions in her life, teaching and horses. She taught elementary school for more than 50 years touching many lives until she was forced to retire due to her health. Ruth also was a very successful breeder of Peruvian Paso horses. She imported a stallion and two mares from Peru, South America and also was a past president of the Association of Owners and Breeders of Peruvian Paso Horses. While in this position she traveled to Peru and visited many of the big hacienda owners. She rode, watched and showed many champion horses.

Ruth moved to Montague in 2014 due to her failing health to live with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson. She accepted Christ and regularly attended the Montague County Cowboy Church where she made many new friends in Christ.

Many people will miss her humor, her positivity, her wit, her blue eyes, her care and generosity. She had a smile that lit up the whole room.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Ruth is survived by her siblings, Margie, John and Rick; son, Charles; daughter, Barbara and grandson, Garren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

