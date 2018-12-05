Saint Jo honors student athletes

Saint Jo High School presented its academic and sports awards banquet Thursday night honoring achievement in all grades and areas. A full slate of sporting honors were presented to students. In the mid-week news watch for the academic awards.

The Outstanding Athlete Awards went to Harper Roberts for the boys and Alyssa Hennessey for the girls. Both senior athletes received multiple team sports awards.

For the full story and more photos from the night’s celebration, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of The Bowie News.