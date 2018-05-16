Saint Jo Panthers Class of 2018 first to graduate in county

The Saint Jo High School Class of 2018 will be the first in Montague County to graduate with ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the Dome gymnasium.

Graduation ceremonies will include the presentation of scholarships and diplomas will be given to the seniors by the Saint Jo Independent School District Board of Trustees. Honor graduates include Carlee Vogel, Monica Sanchez and Norma Rodriguez.

Carlee Vogel is valedictorian and Monica Sanchez the salutatorian.

