Sandra Kay Fuller March 3, 1947 – April 27, 2018

BOWIE – Sandra Kay Fuller, 71, passed away on April 27, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on May 3 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with Pastor Justin Harris officiating.

Kay was born March 3, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV to Joseph and Josephine (Stains) Kladzen. She moved to Bowie in 1964 and married Charles Fuller on Sept. 12, 1964 in Bowie. She was a seamstress and worked for the Hagger Slack Company for 25 years.

Kay was a homemaker and liked to quilt. She enjoyed doing charity work and was known as the Cross Lady for the many crocheted crosses she made and distributed at nursing homes and to the military.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Kay is survived by her husband, Charles Fuller, Bowie; children, Christy McCarley and husband Burk, Bellevue, Kim Burk and husband Joe, Bowie, Leslie Shaw and husband Keith, Nocona, and Aaron Fuller and partner Ralph Ortiz, Krum; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Sue Anthamatten, Nocona and Pam Cornelison, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication