Shred-A-Thon on June 9

The Annual Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-a-Thon will be from 9 a.m. to noon on June 9 in Bowie Plaza.

This year the chamber will be collecting donations of non-perishable “kid friendly” food items as payment. They will be donated to The Bowie Mission.

These items are in need when the children are out of school and includes cereal, Pop Tarts, macaroni and cheese and ramen noodles.