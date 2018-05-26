Splash Day on June 2; Nocona pool opens May 29

Splash Day for the City of Bowie swimming pool will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on June 2 offering a free afternoon of swimming for the entire family.

The Summer Recreation program for children ages five to 15 will run June 4-29. Cost is $2 a day with a season pass available for $25.

Permission forms for the children are available at the city offices and must be provided the first day a child participates. Summer Rec opens at 8 a.m. and goes through noon Monday through Friday at Pelham Park.

Participants should arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. and they cannot just come for swimming. Children will take part in a variety of sports including softball, kickball, dodge ball, flag football, soccer, tennis and basketball. Other games and activities will include jump rope, relay races, circle games, arts and crafts, music and of course swimming.

Children should be dropped off at the pool pavilion by 8 a.m.. They should bring a towel, sunscreen and bag for their clothes and money. They should be picked up by noon each day at the pool. Children should wear tennis or athletic shoes for the activities other than swimming.

Read the full story in your weekend News.