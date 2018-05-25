Texas State Comptroller says save on energy purchases this weekend

Go Green, Save Green! From May 26-28



This weekend, purchase qualifying items sales-tax free. Texas’ Water-Efficient Products and ENERGY STAR® sales tax holidays take place Saturday, May 26, through Monday, May 28. Listen to our podcasts to get details about some of the energy, water (and cash!) savings you can expect from purchasing eligible items this weekend.

Ready to shop? Download this mobile-friendly list to your device. Stay tuned to our social media pages to hear answers to some of the most frequently asked questions we get! You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Have a great tax holiday!