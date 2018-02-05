Three athletes qualify for state

Three track and field athletes have qualified for the state meet after strong performances at the Conference 1A Region 3 meet last weekend at Whitney High School.

F o r e s t b u r g H i g h School advances the cousin duo of Alexia Britain and Zach Bradley to the state shot put competition, set for May 11-12. Britain threw 31-10.50 in the varsity girls shot put competition at the regional meet to secure a second place finish and her spot at state.

“We set a goal all year that we wanted to make it to state, and we knew we had a good chance with their natural ability and work ethic we knew we could get where we wanted and obtain that,” said Forestburg Track Coach Cori Hayes. “Zach and Lexi being cousins makes it extra special and they are getting to go together.”

Meanwhile, Bradley blew away the competition for first place in varsity boys shot put with a throw of 42-09.00. Prairie Valley High School athlete Chase Edwards flew 6-01 during the boys high jump competition for second place and an appearance at state.

“Chase is a hardworking kid and I’m glad that his hard work is paying off,” Prairie Valley Coach Zac Tabor said. “Going into the meet, he knew he had a chance to advance if he stayed focused and jumped well. He did just that and is now the first boy since 2013 and only the second boy ever in school history to qualify for the state meet.”

To see how the rest of the county athletes did, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.