Time running out to submit a veteran’s name

Time is running out to get names added to Montague County’s Veterans Memorial.

Veterans must be honorably discharged or be currently on active duty, or in the National Guard, and be a current or former resident of Montague County. All you need is proof of service (DD Form 214), a completed application form and $50.

The deadline to be included for Memorial Day is May 23. Forms can be obtained online at www.co.montague.tx.us or call the VSO at 894-6171.