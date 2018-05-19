Top Indians named at sports banquet

At Nocona’s sports award banquet on Monday night, one of the final awards to be announced was the Top Indian and Lady Indian, given to the male and female athlete who represented Nocona best on the field across multiple sports.

Jeremy James and Emma Meekins were named this year’s recipients.

Meekins participated in both volleyball and basketball for the Lady Indians. She was named first team all district in both sports while also being named academic all state as well.

James participated in football, basketball, track, golf and baseball this year.

He was named honorable mention all state in football and is Nocona’s career passing yards leader.

In basketball, he was named district co-defensive player of the year. In baseball he stared as both a pitcher and at shortstop and in track was a regional qualifier in the 200-meter dash.

James also was named academic all state in multiple sports.

Both also received scholarships, with Meekins earning the Buckle up for Lane scholarship and James receiving the Nocona Booster Club scholarship.

For pictures of all athletes who earned team awards, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.