Trent Morgan Walker

March 2, 2000 – May 10, 2018

BOWIE – Trent Morgan Walker, 18, went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on May 15 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 16 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastors Mike Henson and Eric Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at Truce Cemetery.

Trent was born March 2, 2000 in North Charleston, SC to Timothy and Melissa (Odom) Walker. He was currently a senior at Bowie High School, planning to graduate on May 25, 2018. Throughout high school he was a member of the track and cross country teams. He had a passion for Future Farmers of America, and this summer was going to receive the Lone Star FFA Degree.

Trent had joined the United States Marine Corps and was set to leave for boot camp on July 15. He worked on the family farm and was known as the simple country boy, who always had a smile on his face. Trent will be remembered for his good nature and his desire to help others in need.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Ashlynn Walker and grandmother, Mary Walker.

Trent is survived by his parents, Tim and Melissa Walker, Bowie; sister, Jinnie Pratt, Houston; brothers, Mackenzie and Landyn Walker, Bowie; grandfather, Bennie Walker, Bowie; grandparents, Milton and Kathy Odom, Poplarville, MS; grandmother, Rebecca Barber, Madisonville; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

