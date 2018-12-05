Tritz resigns as Forestburg Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

Forestburg independent school district is in the need of a new athletic director/football coach.

Tommy Tritz accepted the same position at Oakwood and was introduced at the Apr. 30 school board meeting. He had previously coached as an assistant at Oakwood Independent School District for four seasons earlier in his career.

“It was an opportunity to get back to a familiar place,” Tritz said. “We developed a lot of friendships and things like that when we were there.”

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.