TxDOT plans public hearings on rural improvement program

The public is invited to attend a Rural Transportation Improvement Program meeting at three different locations this month.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather public input on the district’s project development plan and schedule for transportation projects in fiscal years 2019 through 2022.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s Wichita Falls district consists of Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties.

The Rural Transportation Improvement Program (is a staged multi-year program of projects proposed for funding by federal and state sources during the next four fiscal years).

Read the full story in your weekend News.