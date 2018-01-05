Walter Rohnald Jordan

January 7, 1947 – April 25, 2018

MONTAGUE – Walter Rohnald Jordan, 71, passed away on April 25, 2018 in Montague, Texas.

A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. on May 5 at his family home, 900 Hill Top Road, Montague.

Rohn was born Jan. 7, 1947 in Portland, ME and grew up in Burkburnett. He graduated from the University of Texas, with two degrees in electrical engineering, and one in chemistry.

He served his country with two tours in Vietnam and was an Army Special Forces Green Beret. Rohn was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the Congressional Medal for Valor, the People’s of Vietnam Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and three purple hearts.

Rohn was a very loving and caring father and husband. He supported his community and family. One of God’s great warriors has been called home.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Jordan; children, Renee, Terry, Sean Michael, Kodiak and Mikealynn Jordan.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

