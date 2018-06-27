2017 Jim Bowie Day royal prepare to relinquish their crowns

The 2018 Jim Bowie Days Celebration got underway this week with fishing, barrel racing and youth rodeo, with activities continuing throughout the remainder of the week.

The second day of the JBD Youth Rodeo was set for 7 p.m. Wednesday with roping events. Mutton Bustin’ starts the events each night at 6:30 p.m. There is no charge at the gate to watch and cheer on these future rodeo stars.

Sunday’s opening day bass tournament drew 22 teams and you can see all the winners inside today’s sports. In addition find results from Monday night’s 4D Barrel Races where 82 racers took to the arena.

There will be three nights of regular rodeo action starting Thursday UPRA/TCRA Sanctioned Rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets will be $8.

There will be an FFA Calf Scramble during the performances with teams made up of FFA Chapters in our County. There will be four-person teams of which one must be a girl. Top pay-out to the first three teams with all teams receiving a minimum of $100.

Read the full story in your mid-week News. Also in this edition meet the four young ladies running for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss JBD 2018, along winners from 4D Barrels and the JBD Bass Tournament.