Search warrant executed, two jailed on drug charges

Bowie Police executed a search and arrest warrant at a local residence Wednesday, arrested two people on complaints of organized criminal activity for drug distribution, and are searching for three others who have active warrants on various felony charges.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn said the warrant was executed by local police and a Montague County Sheriff’s deputy at 11 a.m. June 27 at 1111 Madison. According to the warrant, investigators believe methamphetamine and prescriptions drugs were being sold out of the residence, as well as being a haven for “wanted persons” and the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Arrested were Melvin Obie Money, 51, who lives at the address, along with his wife, Sherry Brinkley Roper Money, 45.

Melvin was arrested on a complaint of engaging in organized criminal activity for drug distribution with a bond of $100,000. Sherry Money faces complaints of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance under one gram in a drug-free zone with $22,000 in bonds. As of noon Friday both remained in jail.

