All night softball tourney to raise money for club

Softball fans and nighthawks are invited to participate in the All Night Softball Tournament on July 14 at the Bowie Sports Complex.

The money being raised by the tournament will go to the Class of 2019 Bowie High School Travel Club, which raises money for the senior trip.

Team entry fees will be $300. Teams also will need to bring an extra $20 for an umpire fee, with the winner getting their $20 back. The deadline for teams will be on July 13. Text or call either number 940-222-0466 or 940-366-1339 to register or for more info.

