Archaeologist to address TNT member meeting

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will have its general membership meeting at 1 p.m. on June 9 in the Benton Conference Room.

The program will feature Archaeologist Sergio Ayala who will present “The Earliest Known People in Texas.” Ayala has been working with the museum during the last year helping identify numerous Native American artifacts.

There will be a short meeting to vote on open board positions and to present the 2017 annual report.

This event is free to all TNT members and $15 for non-members.

The museum is located at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona.