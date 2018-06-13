Back health program comes to Bowie Saturday

When your back is healthy, you hardly ever notice it. But at the first twinge of pain, you realize just how important your spine is to carrying out everyday activities. Walking, lifting, playing sports, even sitting at the dinner table may feel excruciating.

“Eight out of 10 people will experience back pain at some point during their lives,” explains Brandon Ohman, MD, a sports medicine and non-operative orthopedic specialist at United Regional Physician Group. “For some, the pain lasts several days or weeks. If it persists for more than three months, it’s considered a chronic condition. No matter what type of back pain you have, one thing’s for sure: It takes a toll on your quality of life.”

On June 16, take advantage of the Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Community Health Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bowie High School Cafeteria. You will have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Ohman, as well as several other physicians and health professionals, and have the opportunity to speak with them about your condition or concerns.

For more information about the event, please visit https://www.unitedregional.org/event/bowie-health-event/.