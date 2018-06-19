Bonnie Marie Scroggins

May 13, 1929 – June 14, 2018

BOWIE – Bonnie Marie Scroggins, 89, passed away on June 14, 2018 in Denton, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on June 18 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on June 19 in the Chapel of White Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Knobloch officiating.

Burial followed at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.

Bonnie was born on May 13, 1929 in the Denver community of Montague County to Joy Clay and Leta (Jackson) Williams. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1946. On Aug. 21, 1946 Bonnie married Garlin Scroggins in Henrietta.

Bonnie then attended North Texas State University, where she graduated with a degree in education. She started her life long teaching career in Mineral Wells, then taught at schools in Ponder and Del Valle. She retired in 1983 and moved back to Bowie.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening and working in her rock garden, and she loved to entertain her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bonnie was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garlin Scroggins; daughter, Caron Martin; granddaughter, Paige Nicole Martin; sister, Amy Nichols; and brothers, Ronnie Williams and Jerry Williams.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Gary Scroggins and wife Becky, Decatur, and Cathy Browning and husband Bob, Keller; son-in-law, Terry Martin, Denton; grandchildren, Michelle Hickox and husband Rob, Plano, Chris Martin and wife Karmen, Denton, Matthew Browning and wife Jennifer, Prosper, Justan Browning and wife Joelle, Lantana, Nathan Martin and wife Jaime, Fort Worth, Todd Scroggins and wife Danielle, Decatur, Colin Martin, Denton, and Alyse Corbin and husband Neil, Lake Dallas; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Roy D. Williams and wife Docia, Denton, and Larry Williams and wife Juanita, Bowie; sisters, Sue Higgs, Decatur and Linda Randles, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

