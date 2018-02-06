Bowie boys basketball camp sign ups available

The boys basketball camp at Bowie is accepting registrations.

The camp will be set up into three age groups and will be at the junior high. The kindergarten through second grade age group will cost $45 and be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on June 11-13.

The third through six grade group and the seventh through ninth grade group will cost $65. Their camp will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 11-14.

School employees will get $10 off. The first 75 sign ups will get a free T-shirt. On the flip side, sign ups on the day of the first practice are welcome.

Players will learn basketball fundamentals from the high school coaching staff while also having fun and learning life lessons.