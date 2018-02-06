Bowie City Council approves interlocal agreement with county

Business was brief and to the point for the Bowie City Council Wednesday as the panel addressed five items of business in a called session.

Leading the agenda is an interlocal agreement between the City of Bowie and Montague County for road repair and maintenance. City Manager Bert Cunningham approached Commissioner One Roy Darden about the entities working together specifically on repairing the storm culverts on Mill Street, which have closed a section of that street since February.

Through this agreement the city and council staff will share equipment, staff and materials, which will all be monitored and documented to create a fair and equal sharing of resources. The commissioners’ court approved the agreement on May 25 contingent on the council approval and a couple of changes.

Cunningham said once the agreement is signed they will be ready to go. The council unanimously approved He added Commissioner Mike Mayfield has already approached him about a second agreement to work with that precinct.

In other topics, the council approved the second reading of three ordinances related to eliminating the “U-Turn” restrictions in front of the junior high; changed fees related to the pool and summer recreation and revised traffic control for school schools making sure they are consistent in speed and time periods across the city.