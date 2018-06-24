The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on June 25.
In new business the panel will consider an amendment to the lease agreement with Progressive Waste Solutions, along with a franchise agreement with the firm for hauling, collection and disposal of waste.
The council will receive an update on the hazard mitigation plan that was launched this week for Montague County and will have the second reading on the Selma Park fee ordinance.
Bowie Council facing brief agenda
